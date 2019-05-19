|
|
Layne Elysse Chesney
Fort Pierce, FL
Layne Elyssee Chesney, 16, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Galveston, Texas.
Layne was a friend to everyone, she was always smiling or laughing, her smile would light up an entire room. She was great at making you feel welcomed. She loved dancing and making people laugh. She didn't care what you thought of her as long as she could make you giggle. Layne had a unique sense of humor, no matter if you're 8 or 88 Layne would leave you laughing. She brought joy to her family and friends and always believed in and supported others. She was courageous and had a spunky attitude. She's known amongst many for her famous eye roll and her Elvis snarl. Layne was a huge foodie, she appreciated all aspects of cooking, mainly baking. She had a huge appetite; poppy's barbeque was always on her mind. She loved hanging out with her good friends, the "Birches", and her "Aunt Brady sisters". She loved her weekly dinner dates with her dad; she enjoyed worshiping God with him. The prayers they shared always provided her with comfort in good times and in bad. Layne and Lauryn shared a special bond that only sisters can, they always took care of each other, and looked out for one another. Lauryn was Layne's best friend.
Layne took pride in being an outstanding athlete, she never took a day off. She made her family proud, especially her poppy with the achievements she made during her softball career. Layne envisioned herself as a middle infielder for the Florida Gators. Her dream was to play college softball while studying to be an environmental scientist.
She graduated from Fairlawn Elementary and attended Lincoln Park Academy. She played softball for TCAA Wildcats and for Lincoln Park Academy. Not only was she a great ball player, she was a dedicated scholar. Even after late nights at the field, she'd always make time for studying. School was a top priority for her. She enjoyed receiving high marks and loved challenging courses.
She was the epitome of strength and determination. Layne was so thankful for her mom and grammy's willpower to stay by her side through all the trials and tribulations. Their constant support and love were a daily reminder to never give up. The strength Layne showed will forever live on in all of us. She never wanted to leave us behind and fought till the last moment. Even in her darkest days, she continued to put herself second. Despite Layne's circumstances, she wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of and included. Layne taught us many things, through her struggles she brought people from all over the world together; she was an inspiration to many. Layne's spirit will forever live on in our hearts. We are all better people for having known her.
Survivors include her mother, Leigh Ann Wirz Chesney of Fort Pierce, FL; father, Marc William Chesney of Sebastian, FL; sister, Lauryn Leigh Chesney of Fort Pierce, FL; maternal grandparent, Carol A. Forbes of Sebastian, FL; maternal grandparent, Anthony Richard Wirz of Fort Pierce, FL; great aunt, Teresa Wright Katsamakis of Ohio and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Melbourne Harvey Chesney, great-grandmother, Janet Skinner Wirz, great-grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth Wright, great-great-grandmother, Helen Skinner, and great-uncle, Warren Edward Wright, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM at Westside Church, 3361 S. Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce 34981. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019