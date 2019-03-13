|
|
Lee A. Kuntz
Stuart, FL
Lee A. Kuntz, 75, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on March 10, 2019 at his home.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, he had been a resident of Stuart for 13 years coming from New York City.
He completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University and received his law degree from Columbia University Law School.
Before retiring he was with Shearman & Sterling in New York City.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Dorothy McCabe of Stuart; his children, Douglas Kuntz and his wife, Genevra, of Nashville, Tennessee; Laura Murphy and Dan Murphy, both of Brooklyn, NY; his brother, Irwin "Tack" Kuntz and his wife Jill of Marin County, California and five grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions may be made for Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or at 772/403-4500 or on line at www.treasurehealth.org or to Cancer Research Institute - National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111, or at 800-992-2623 or online at https://www.cancerresearch.org/ in Lee's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019