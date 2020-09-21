Lenore Scott
Jensen Beach - Lenore Horner Scott passed away on September 17, 2020 at her home in Jensen Beach, Florida. She was born on October 24, 1934 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and married Herbert E. Scott Jr. in 1955. They raised four children in Eatontown, New Jersey before the family moved to Jensen Beach in 1971. Lenore was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was active in her church and a dedicated volunteer who provided service and support to local elementary schools and community organizations for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Scott, and her parents, Leonard and Alice Horner. She is survived by her four children: Herbert L. Scott (Jill), Charles D. Scott (Rachel), Deborah S. Pitchford and Stephen D. Scott; her sister, Thelma Lee Moore, and her nephew, Ian Moore. She leaves five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her family treasures the memory of her cheerful spirit and loving kindness and will celebrate her life privately in the days ahead. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com