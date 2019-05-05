|
|
Leo Elmasian
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Leo Elmasian of Port Saint Lucie, FL, lovingly known as "Tubers" by his adoring family, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 27th. A longtime Springfield, Massachusetts resident, he has lived in Florida for over twenty years. He was born January 17th, 1927 to the late Michael Elmasian and Mary (Mutilian) Elmasian in Springfield. He was a graduate of Trade High School. At the age of 17, Leo began to follow his passion for automobiles, and a few years later he opened Richard's Auto Sales. In 1973 he acquired the Mazda franchise, eventually moving Richard's Mazda to West Springfield, MA. He retired to Florida at the age of 71 to pursue other interests. Leo was a diehard Red Sox fan and also loved to root for the New England Patriots. In addition, Leo enjoyed horse racing and never missed an opportunity to go to the track. Later in life, he discovered a love for ballroom dancing and bicycle riding. Leo also enjoyed following the stock market and could always be found crunching the numbers of his favorite companies, compiling the information in one of his many hundreds of pocket pads. Most importantly, Leo loved being a grandfather to all of his cherished grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anna (DeCarlo) Elmasian. He was also predeceased by his son, Michael; his brother Richard Elmasian; and his sister, Agnes Elmasian. "Tubers" will forever be in the hearts of his children including his son Lee Elmasian and his wife, Paddy (Spada); his daughters Janice Therrien and husband John of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Joyce Hough and husband Ed of Wilbraham, and Debra Pageau of Port Saint Lucie, FL. Leo will also be remembered by his brother Malcolm Elmasian and his wife Cathy of East Longmeadow; as well as thirteen loving grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and his longtime friend Anita Misatone. Services for Leo were held in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 4th. In lieu of flowers, Leo's family has requested that a memorial donation in his memory be made to St. Marks Armenian Church: 2427 Wilbraham Rd Spfld 01129, or the Brigham and Womens Hospital of Boston: Donations Department 116 Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02115.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019