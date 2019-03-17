|
|
Leo F. Hopkins
Age 94, of Stuart, FL, passed away on March 15, 2019. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Visitation for Leo will be held from 4-6 P.M. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20 at 11 A.M at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1200 SE 10th Street, Stuart. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019