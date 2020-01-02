|
|
Leo R. Enderle became an angel on December 26, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the son of the late Earl and Betty Enderle. Born on June 18, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. He was1 of 5 children, Patricia Rector, Karen Laferty (deceased), Michael Enderle, and Kathy Lomax(deceased). Leo enlisted in the United States Army after graduation and retired from the United States Post Office after 36 faithful years.
Leo leaves behind his devoted wife and best friend, Margaret (Maggie) Enderle, whom he married on May 30, 1985. He was a loving stepfather to Maggie's two children, Jennifer Wulf (Crane) and Jason Crane, with whom he was a vital partner in raising. Leo was a wonderful grandfather to Jennifer and Mark Wulf's two daughters, Shayla and Corinthia . Leo came into and left Maggie's life at Christmas time 35 years later. He was an incredibly loving and generous man.
He and Maggie enjoyed many adventures together, whether it was traveling,seeking and climbing lighthouses or acting as tourist in their own area. Leo and Maggie moved to one of their favorite places by the beach after he retired. They have lived in Vero Beach, Florida for 14 years. Leo spent much of his retired years playing golf and working in one of the most beautiful golf courses in the area, where he was loved very much by his coworkers and members. He also had his own tax preparation business for 30 years.
Leo was finally freed from the chains ALS bound him with. He will now remain his family's angel and live on in their memories. The family suggests donations be made to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619.
A memorial service is pending in the Denver area during the upcoming summer. For updated service information and online condolences please visit: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020