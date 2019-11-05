|
Leon J. Decker Jr.
Port St. Lucie - Leon J. Decker Jr., age 89, died at Treasure Coast Hospice Friday, November 1. He was born September 19, 1930 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Leon J. Decker Sr. and Beatrice Wright Decker. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Madelyn Malanoski, children Joseph and Carla Decker, Ann and Larry Reagan, Mary and Marty Costello, grandchildren Maria Decker, Lawrence, Kelly and Ryan Reagan, sister JoAnn and Dwayne Harkleroad, and many cousins, nieces and nephews all well loved.
He received his BS in Biology from Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, PA and his MS in Physical Chemistry from the University of Delaware. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he was a medic and was honorably discharged in 1961. He was employed as a research chemist at the Ballistic Research Laboratory at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD for 35 years. He retired and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1991.
His love of music propelled him into a second career that spanned 7 decades, 2 centuries and 2 millenia. At the age of 13 he played taps at military funerals, progressed to community bands and small combo groups playing at social functions. In Port St Lucie, he performed in community bands in PSL and Stuart. He formed his own dixieland band and a small combo group.
His sense of humor and story telling led to people to refer to "Leon jokes" well after his retirement. His sense of community and service were exemplified in people still picking up "Decker's Donuts" at 6 AM for Sunday gatherings at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Aberdeen, MD., which he organized twice each month.
Funeral services will be at St. Lucie Catholic Church Saturday November 9 at 9:30 AM. Since Leon was allergic to most pollens he requested that in lieu of flowers a donation to or a random act of kindness to a stranger be done in memory of him.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019