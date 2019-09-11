Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Roseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Lee (Len) Roseman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Lee (Len) Roseman Obituary
Leonard (Len) Lee Roseman

Gainesville, FL - Leonard (Len) Lee Roseman 72 died September 7th, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Len Roseman son of Steven Roseman and Flora Roseman from Hobe Sound and brother Donald R. Roseman who all have preceded him in death.

Len is survived by his loving wife Irene Gucor and his son Steven Ray Armand Roseman; cousins Roselyn Reno from California, Jeffrey Roseman of Savannah.

Len was a life long resident of Florida. He resided in many areas throughout his life some include, and not limited to, South Florida, Homestead, Miami, Branford, Suwannee and most recently Fanning Springs Florida. He was well known for his charitable generosity. Len was a Teacher, Contractor and Land Developer throughout Florida. He leaves behind many loyal friends and business associates.

A private graveside Service and burial will September. 12, 2019 at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations to any charitable organization of your choosing is appreciated. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN

352-376-7556
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now