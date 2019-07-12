|
|
Leonard Marshall
- - Leonard Lyon Marshall, 94, passed peacefully on June 16th surrounded by family including his loving wife of 72 yrs, Elizabeth (Liz, Betty); his children; Wendy Marshall, Peter Marshall, Katherine Marshall and Cynthia Muilenburg; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
Len attended The Hotchkiss School ('43) and Yale University ('46), served in two wars and was honorably discharged as Lt. Commander, US Navy.
He retired from Morgan Stanley after a long career as an investment manager.
For many years, a resident of Vero Beach, FL. and Locust Valley, NY, Len dedicated his life to serving others as a board member of many charities.
Leonard will be remembered for all his contributions, his passion for life and his love for his family and friends.
Donations may be made in his name at: www.pediatricstrokewarriors.org Pediatric Stroke Warriors, 14401 Issaquah-Hobart Rd SE, Issaquah WA 98027.
Published in the TC Palm on July 12, 2019