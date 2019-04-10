Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
961 S. Kanner Highway
Stuart,, FL
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Following Services
Forest Hills Cemetery
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL
Leonard Weiner Obituary
Leonard Weiner

Stuart, FL

Leonard Weiner, 91, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully under the tender loving care of Hospice of the Treasure Coast on Monday, April 8, 2019.

He was born in Brooklawn, NJ, a son of the late Herman and Anna Marie (Becker) Weiner, graduated from Camden County Vocational School and was in the U.S. Navy. Before retiring, he was owner of a Mobil Service Station in New Jersey and a salesman at Redditt For and Carl's Suburban Buick in Stuart, FL.

Leonard was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #6241, a member of B.P.O.E. #1890 and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Theresa Weiner of Stuart, FL and his daughter Terry (John) Schaefer of Mooresville, NC; his brother Bernard and sister Elaine preceded him in death.

Friends may call at the Martin Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am located at 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL. A Mass celebrating Leonard's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father John Minde officiating at 11:00 am, located at 1200 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL immediately followed by a burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Leonard can be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory. 772-223-5550.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019
