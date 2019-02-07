|
|
Leslie Allan "Al" Griffith
Age 90, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on February 5, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Golf Olympics, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.
www.specialolympicsflorida.org
Services: A gathering will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3-7 PM with military honors at 5:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 7, 2019