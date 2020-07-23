Leslie Boynton Shaw
Fort Pierce - Born in Cutler, Illinois June 3rd, 1930. Leslie and his family moved to Sebastian, FL in 1931. During WWII he "spotted" planes off the coast for $.25 an hour; his first paying job. As a teen he would fish for bait and clean nets before school. He became an avid fisherman.
He attended Vero Beach High School but moved to Fort Pierce when his parents built a home on the river in St. Lucie Village. He graduated from Fort Pierce High School in 1947 and went to work the next day with his father, B.E. Shaw. His father taught him the trade of masonry and carpentry.
Leslie went into the Air Force in 1950. He married Aurelia Allen in 1951 and was quickly deployed to Germany for two years. After making the rank of Staff Sergeant, he returned home to his wife in Fort Pierce. He took over the masonry business when his father retired. He honed his skills working for multiple contractors and individuals but worked his last 30 years mainly with Richard K. Davis Construction.
Leslie's creative designs and skills can be seen in St. Lucie, and surrounding counties in multiple brick and stone fireplaces, coral walls, dugouts, bank and attorney offices and personal residences. He was extremely conscientious and proud of his work!
In Leslie and Aurelia's 68 years of marriage, they were blessed with four children: Stephen Shaw (Dorothy), Lisa Savage, Michael Shaw, Susan Morrison; grandchildren, Conner Shaw, Jacob Shaw, Patricia Roberts (Heith), Brittany Compton (Curtis); great-grandchildren, Layne Roberts, Korbin Roberts and Gracelyn Compton.
Leslie was active with his family in the community, serving as a Deacon in his church and chaperoning safety patrol, band, tennis, Scouts and Little League with his children.
