Leslie David Opper
Leslie David Opper, born on June 17, 1968 in Elmira, NY passed unexpectedly into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020.
Leslie lived in the Vero Beach area since 1980.
He is survived by a daughter, Lauren Opper of Palm Bay, FL; father, Lloyd Opper SR (Andrea) of Vero Beach, FL; mother, Paula Opper Rogers (Edward) of Vero Beach, FL; twin brother, Lloyd Opper Jr of Charlotte NC; brother, Lawrence Opper (Sally) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Laura Opper of Vero Beach FL; fiance, Deborah Walker of Ft Pierce, FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and one grand niece.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Village Marina, 396 Torpey Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34946.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020