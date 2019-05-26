|
|
Lilian Willson Carlson
Palm City, FL
Lilian Willson Carlson, 94, of Palm City, Florida passed away on May 17,2019. She was born in Reading, Pa. and had been a resident of Sandhill Cove and Mariner Sands since 1995 when she relocated from Wyomissing , Pa. She was an active volunteer all her life, serving on the executive board of the Pennsylvania , the Junior League, the United Church and a volunteer at both the Reading Hospital and Martin Memorial in total for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her 4 children: Virginia Eyres of Fanny Bay, British Columbia, Cynthia Pettit and her husband Michael of Santa Fe, NM, James B. Mercer III of Las Vegas, NV, and Mariellen Mercer and her wife Terri of Henderson, NV. She has 7 grandchildren and 6 great granddaughters. She was predeceased by her father Thomas A. Willson and mother Dorothy F. Reiser and 3 brothers and her husband Charles Carlson.
There will be a celebration of life in Reading Pa. at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019