Lillian A. Corsetti
North Hutchinson Island, FL
Lillian A. Corsetti passed away at VNA Hospice House, of Vero Beach, FL on May 13, 2019, at the age of 94.
Lillian was born in Boston, MA to Charles and Anna Bradshaw. She is survived by Stephen, her husband of 76 years as well as four children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was dearly loved by all and will be missed immensely.
While being a military spouse for 23 years, the couple traveled extensively and lived in Africa, Spain, Michigan and California. After retiring from Little Brown Publishers, they traveled throughout the United States prior to moving from Massachusetts to North Hutchinson Island, FL where they lived for the past twenty-two years; enjoying many cruises throughout the world.
A positive impact on many, Lillian lived her life fully with dignity, humor and grace.
At Lillian's request, there will be no services at this time.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion and care given by the staff of VNA Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
"A mother holds her children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever."
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019