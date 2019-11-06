|
|
Lillian Jacobus
Lillian Elizabeth (Bick) Jacobus, age 90, joined the saints in heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Brian Bernard Jacobus, parents John and Lillian (Goodrich) Bick and siblings John A. Bick Jr. and Dorothy Bick Sealey. She is survived by her children, Brian B. Jacobus Jr. (Kim), Michael J. Jacobus (Starr), Lillian M. Jacobus Gray (Harry), Melissa Jacobus Cook; grandchildren Brittany A. Jacobus, Bethany R. Benes, Brian M Jacobus, Michael Brianne Pressley, Megan Facciuolo, Brian E. Becht, Alosha Cook, Sasha Cook, Nadia Cook, Katerina Cook, ten wonderful great-grandchildren and her loving canine companion Mei Ling.
Lillian was born in Salem, Massachusetts February 7, 1929. She attended St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, Massachusetts, boarding school at Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua, New Hampshire and college at Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire graduating with a BS degree in Commerce and Economics in 1951. Over the years she continued her education at the University of New Hampshire, Barry College in Miami, Florida, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL, Memphis State University in Memphis, Tennessee and IRCC in Fort Pierce, FL.
In her later years, she found her spiritual home at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church where she would continue to worship.
An educator at heart, Lillian began her career teaching Catholic education classes at Saint Mary's Catholic School in Simsbury, Connecticut from 1961-1963. Upon moving to Fort Pierce, she began teaching high school business courses at what was then Central Catholic High School and later became John Carroll High School. She taught business classes and then accounting and computer sciences from 1964-1996. She also coordinated and prepared the evaluation manual for the school's certification and was the Anchor Club faculty advisor.
Upon retiring from John Carroll High and the passing of her husband Brian, she moved to Vero Beach, Florida and was employed as a bookkeeper by Marllyn S Justice, CPA from 1998-1999. While there she also volunteered as the Chairperson for the Family Support Partners of the IRC Habitat for Humanity where she headed a twelve-member committee and co-authored and prepared manuals for Support Partners and Prospective Habitat Home owners.
A true New England girl, the lure of the four seasons finally beckoned her to Atlanta to live near her daughter Melissa. There she became very active in charitable volunteer work such as Altar Care at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody and a mission trip for Missionaries of the Poor to Haiti. Attending daily Mass, she became part of a church coffee group where she would delight her friends with baked goods she made for their birthdays. Through her volunteer work at the church, she became close friends with Maura and Pat. Together they attended the Atlanta Symphony Concert series, enjoying the theatre, dining and traveling.
Lillian made numerous trips to Europe, both as a faculty advisor for high school students and on her own with close friends. In later years, she returned to her beloved Boston area to see the Red Sox play in Fenway Park and visited the areas where she grew up.
It is said that those who would attain to their highest potential as a teacher, must have as their ideal, the greatest teacher of all-Jesus Christ. This ideal is ingrained in the lives of everything they do. So it was with Lillian. Through her quiet, humble example, she taught not only her students but family, friends and people fortunate enough to have come in contact with her those high ideals that preserve, improve and live on in generations to come. A life as significant as this, spent in the pursuit of passing on the highest ideals, can never cease; it goes on to the end of time through those that listen and learn and continue to teach others. Lillian, in her wisdom, humility and love lived a truly powerful life and will be deeply missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Friday, November 15th at 10:30 am. Immediately after the Mass there will be a reception at the church. Following the reception an Internment at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, Georgia will take place. There will be a Celebration of Life in Fort Pierce, Florida at a date to be announced. A guest book for condolences and memories is available at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019