Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Froehlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda A. Froehlich


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda A. Froehlich Obituary
Linda A. Froehlich

Palm City - Linda A. Froehlich of Palm City, Florida, passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 25, 2019 from complications of the incurable disease scleroderma, with which she suffered for thirty-three years. Throughout it all, she maintained her love of and faith in God and her savior Jesus Christ. She witnessed her faith to everyone she met.

Linda was born on November 3, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Dorothy Nuebling. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Ron, their daughter Sharryl Pryor (Ken) and three grandchildren, Kayla, Nathaniel and Dominic. Also surviving is her brother Philip (Mary) Nuebling of Valencia, California. She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Mark, sister Laura and brothers Robert and John.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Avenue, Somerville, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to Immanuel's Altar Guild Endowment Fund, Good Shepherd's Mark Froehlich Youth Leadership Memorial Fund or the Treasure Coast Humane Society in Palm City. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now