Linda A. Froehlich
Palm City - Linda A. Froehlich of Palm City, Florida, passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 25, 2019 from complications of the incurable disease scleroderma, with which she suffered for thirty-three years. Throughout it all, she maintained her love of and faith in God and her savior Jesus Christ. She witnessed her faith to everyone she met.
Linda was born on November 3, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Dorothy Nuebling. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Ron, their daughter Sharryl Pryor (Ken) and three grandchildren, Kayla, Nathaniel and Dominic. Also surviving is her brother Philip (Mary) Nuebling of Valencia, California. She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Mark, sister Laura and brothers Robert and John.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Avenue, Somerville, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to Immanuel's Altar Guild Endowment Fund, Good Shepherd's Mark Froehlich Youth Leadership Memorial Fund or the Treasure Coast Humane Society in Palm City. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019