|
|
Linda Ann Seed (nee Aikenhead)
Vero Beach - Linda Ann Seed (nee Aikenhead) passed away on August 27th, 2019. She was born April 3rd, 1937. Linda grew up largely in Greens Farms, CT climbing trees and attending the nearby The Unquowa School. She graduated from Garrison Forest School in Maryland where she fell in love with riding and later Bennett Junior College where she met her true love and became engaged and later married to Peter H. Seed. They began life's journey together in Cambridge, MA where Peter studied law. There, Linda's warmth and spontaneity as house mother helped create a welcome home for those at the International Student Center. Later they settled in Grant, MN where she raised her family along with a wide assortment of farm animals and began a life-long relationship with her Lord. She settled later in Vero Beach, Florida and White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Aside from being a loving wife, she was a devoted sister to brothers Tom and Steve, a committed and spirited mother to Nancy and Jon, an admiring grandmother to Chandler, Abigail, Halley, and Georgie, a joyful friend to many, and a witness to God's grace to everyone she encountered.
Memorial Service will be at 11 AM on September 7th, 2019 at ST. JOHN IN THE WILDERNESS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2175 First Street in White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation from 10 AM - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give to the house of worship of your choice or to The Home Instead Foundation, a non-profit to help seniors not as blessed as Linda to have had the support she and Peter benefited so much from in the last couple of years.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 4, 2019