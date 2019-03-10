Services
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
(772) 334-1200
Linda Bouwman
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Linda Bouwman


Linda Bouwman Obituary
Linda Bouwman

Stuart, FL

Linda Bouwman, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2nd, following a brave battle against cancer. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jim Bouwman of Stuart, FL, daughters Letty Nowak of Key West, FL and Lindy Nowak of Miami Beach, FL, son Walter John Nowak of Stuart, FL and grandson Jagger Nowak Venter of Key West, FL.

Linda was a graduate of Ferris State College and Western Michigan University with degrees in teaching and administration. She most recently taught 2nd-4th grade at Hope Rural School Catholic School in Indiantown. She will be remembered as a lover of Florida lifestyle, including tennis, walking, boating, and the arts and shopping. As well as for her kindness and love for her family, friends and acquaintances.

There will be a celebration of Linda's life on Friday March, 15 at 11:00 AM at Aycock Funeral Home in Jensen Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name may be made to help fund colon cancer and rare tumor research at Moore's Cancer Center.

By check please make your check out to the UC San Diego Foundation and Indicate on the memo line that your gift is designated to the Luau Cancer Center fund or Fund #3825. Please indicate on the check or in an accompanying note that your gift is being made in memory of Linda Nowak-Bouwman.

Checks can be mailed to: The Gift Processing Office, UC San Diego Foundation, 9500 Gilman Drive #0940, La Jolla, CA 92093-0940

By Credit card: You can give online with your credit card by going to our UC San Diego Foundation secure giving page, hyperlinked below, that is already prepopulated for this fund: The Luau Cancer Center Fund . As you completer the online donation form, please indicate at the bottom or the first page that your gift is in memory of Linda Nowak-Bouwman.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019
