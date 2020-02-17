|
|
Linda Diane Charpentier Evans
Seagrove - Linda Diane Charpentier Evans, 71, of Seagrove passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020 at Bailey's Grove Baptist Church following the 7:00 p.m. church service.
She loved her church family at Bailey's Grove Baptist Church in Asheboro, North Carolina. Linda touched many lives through her 25 years as a school bus driver for Indian River County Schools in Florida.
Linda was the daughter of the late Lucien Wilford and Mildred Parker Charpentier and was also preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Edward Evans; sons, Timothy T. Evans and Andrew Evans; and brother, William Andrus.
Surviving is her son, William Evans and his wife, Shelley; grandchildren, Tim, Christian, Julia, Alexis, Drew, Cody and Wiley Evans; and daughter-in-law, Tabbatha Evans.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Evans family.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020