Linda Lee Schirard
Linda Lee Schirard

Linda Lee Schirard, 80, the beloved wife of Joseph Brantley Schirard of Fort Pierce, entered into Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Linda was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on June 19, 1940 to the late Byron and Myrtle Smith.

Linda met Brantley at Seminole High School in Sanford, FL and continued her education at Orlando Jr. College until her marriage to Brantley on September 12, 1959. They moved to Gainesville, Fl where she worked as a Medical Secretary while Brantley attended the University of Florida. It was in Gainesville that Linda and Brantley began their journey and Linda fully embraced what would remain her passions throughout her life.....Her Faith, Her Family & The Florida Gators.

Linda and Brantley moved to Ft. Pierce, Fl in November, 1961 where they raised their children and built a life and family business together as part of the Florida Citrus Industry. Linda was extremely active as a volunteer throughout every phase of her children's lives, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, volunteering in the classroom, serving on the PTA, and presiding over the High School Football and Cheerleading Booster Clubs. Known to this day by many as "Mom Schirard", she will be forever loved and remembered by all those whose lives she impacted with her loving and giving heart.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, J. Brantley; children, Brantley Jr. (Kristen) and Lori Grubb (Dale); brother, Byron "Bucky" Smith (Jean) and nephews, Timmy and Will; brother-in-law Jack (Hope) and Duke; nephews, Kurt, Pat, Michael (Barbara), Clint and Jardi; nieces Susan (Dan) and Wendy.

But everyone knew her favorite title was that of being "Maw" and the apple of her eye was hercherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Matthew (Megan), Stephen and Madison (fiance, Gunnar Westergom).

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bryan on March 11, 2006.

Due to the current Covid concerns, a private service was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Fort Pierce, and she was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the J. Brantley Schirard/FBO Linda & Bryan Schirard Memorial Fund care of Morgan Stanley in Sebring, FL.. Condolences may be expressed at

www.yatesfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
