Linda Lou Baker Metz
Vero Beach - Linda Lou (Baker) Metz "Lin", passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was born August 14, 1934 to parents Sarah Marion (Smith) Baker and James Douglas Baker, in a still-standing house on 15th Avenue that had been built for them by Vero pioneer James Hudson Baker (Linda's grandfather).
Linda and her high school "sweetheart" Jack, graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1952 and were married in 1954. They were married for 65 years. Linda is survived by her husband and three sons with spouses; Dale and Teri, Steve and Erin, Ray and Denise. Surviving grandchildren include Nikki, Mark, Amanda, Brad, Jackie, Zach, Matt, Maggie, Allison, Jordan, Sam, Jeffrey and great grandchildren Hudson, Addie and Liam. Linda is survived also by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lin was a special friend to many in Vero Beach and throughout her life was active in various clubs and the First United Methodist Church. She was extraordinary, quick-witted, caring, selfless and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held in the future. Donations in Linda's honor are requested to be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 1750 20TH ST. Vero Beach 32960 or Hospice House of Vero Beach.
Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020