Linda M. LaForte
Stuart - Linda M. LaForte, age 69, of Stuart, FL and formally of Brooklyn, NY, passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019. Linda was an amazing woman who was extremely devoted to her family. She had a passion for art, photography, reading, taking long walks and exploring. Her friends and family adored her fun loving spirit and zest for life.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Linda is survived by her wife Robin Rhodes of 4 years and partner of 21 years, her daughter Dana Hirst (Mishko)of Melbourne, FL, son Jason Mishko of Margate, FL. Grandchildren Rain, Ocean, Trinity, Valerie and Frank. Great granddaughter Ruby. Sisters Barbara LaForte of Port St. Lucie, FL, Jeannie Roche (LaForte) of Murphy, NC and brother Frank LaForte of Port St. Lucie, FL
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Please sign guest book at www.edgleycremationservices.com
