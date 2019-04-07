|
|
Linda "Lena" Sorenson
Vero Beach, FL
Lena passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 69 years. In her final years, as she battled aggressive ALS, she received an inspiring amount of love and support from Florida to Alaska and beyond. As a mother, friend, nurse, artist, gardener and community member, Lena nurtured and cared for the world around her. She felt that love generously reflected back to bring her peace in the end.
Lena's life will be celebrated Saturday, April 20th at 1pm at The Plaza (884 17th Street) in Vero Beach, FL. There will be similar Alaskan memorials this summer TBA in Juneau and Tenakee Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to SEACC or the ALS Association.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019