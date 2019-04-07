Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Sorenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda "Lena" Sorenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda "Lena" Sorenson Obituary
Linda "Lena" Sorenson

Vero Beach, FL

Lena passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 69 years. In her final years, as she battled aggressive ALS, she received an inspiring amount of love and support from Florida to Alaska and beyond. As a mother, friend, nurse, artist, gardener and community member, Lena nurtured and cared for the world around her. She felt that love generously reflected back to bring her peace in the end.

Lena's life will be celebrated Saturday, April 20th at 1pm at The Plaza (884 17th Street) in Vero Beach, FL. There will be similar Alaskan memorials this summer TBA in Juneau and Tenakee Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to SEACC or the ALS Association.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.