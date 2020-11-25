Linda Waldo



Hutchinson Island - Linda Agosto Waldo died peacefully with her husband and five children by her side at her home on North Hutchinson Island on November 23, 2020. Linda was born April 6, 1940 at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk CT and was raised in Darien CT. She and her husband raised their own family in Trumbull CT, then retired together to North Hutchinson Island in Florida.



Linda is survived by her brother George Agosto. Her husband of 58 years Charles Waldo Sr. Her children: Laurie Waldo Hunter, Charles Waldo Jr, Thomas Waldo, Shari Waldo Gawronski, and David Waldo. She was also an active grandmother who treasured and embraced every moment with her grandchildren: Christian Perez Waldo, Charles Waldo III, James waldo, Christopher Waldo, Thomas Waldo, Sarah Waldo Ackerley, Hannah Waldo, Rebekah Waldo and Steven and Jennifer Gawronski. She also loved her four Great Grand Children: Ella, Wyatt, Wesley and Evelyn Waldo



She is predeceased by her father George Agosto, mother Mary Agosto, and sister Joann Agosto Synnott of Darien Ct.



Linda spent her life following the teaching of Jesus by helping others. For over 25 years she volunteered with Hospice. She taught CCD for many years at her church. She was a Eucharistic minister and would faithfully bring communion and flowers to the residence of St Joseph Manor in Trumbull CT. She also cooked for a homeless shelter, Camp Haven in Vero. She was a long-time member at St Catherine's catholic church in Trumbull CT and then Holy Cross catholic church in Vero Beach Fl. She was also a proud daughter of St Francis De Sales.



Services will be held on Tuesday December 1st at 10am at Holy Cross catholic church in Vero Beach Fl.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store