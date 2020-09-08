1/
Lisa Ann Broeren
1960 - 2020
Lisa Ann Broeren

Port St Lucie - Lisa Ann Broeren, 59, of Port St Lucie, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Port St Lucie.

She was born November 13, 1960, in Williamson, WV, the daughter of William and Katherine (Whitten) Sizemore. She had been a resident of Port St Lucie for five years.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Nurse Practitioner.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Anthony Broeren of Port St. Lucie, Uncle Keith Whitten and wife Connie, cousins, Denise Wenk, Rachel Day, Brent Synder. Processed by her Father William, mother Katherine, cousin Sonia Flegal, cousin Barry Whitten.

As per her wishes, there will be no public funeral services.

In lieu of flowers please give a donation to Port Saint Lucie Humane Society.

The Aycock Funeral Home - Traditions, 12571 SW Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, is assisting the family with the arrangements.LisaAnn BroerenPort St LucieAycockTradition.com




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
