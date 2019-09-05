Services
Stone Brothers Funeral Home - Fort Pierce
317 N 7th St
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-1800
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Independent Haitian Assembly of God
1914 Orange Avenue
Fort Pierce, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Independent Haitian Assembly of God
1914 Orange Avenue
Fort Pierce, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Lexine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ashley Lexine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ashley Lexine Obituary
Lisa Ashley Lexine

Fort Pierce - Lisa Ashley Lexine died on August 24, 2019. She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida to Esperant and Celia Lexine.

Lisa had a Masters degree in Social Work and was working on her Doctorate in Psychology. Lisa was very involved in her church and loved to work with the youth.

Lisa leaves behind a newborn daughter, Victoria Laguerre; her mother, Celia Lexine; and her siblings: Guyno, Guyrlene, Sandy, Tama, Elia, Lany, Dina, Mara, Eric, and Lina Lexine.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Independent Haitian Assembly of God located at 1914 Orange Avenue, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lisa's homegoing service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Independent Haitian Assembly of God at 10 a.m. A burial ceremony will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now