|
|
Lisa Ashley Lexine
Fort Pierce - Lisa Ashley Lexine died on August 24, 2019. She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida to Esperant and Celia Lexine.
Lisa had a Masters degree in Social Work and was working on her Doctorate in Psychology. Lisa was very involved in her church and loved to work with the youth.
Lisa leaves behind a newborn daughter, Victoria Laguerre; her mother, Celia Lexine; and her siblings: Guyno, Guyrlene, Sandy, Tama, Elia, Lany, Dina, Mara, Eric, and Lina Lexine.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Independent Haitian Assembly of God located at 1914 Orange Avenue, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lisa's homegoing service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Independent Haitian Assembly of God at 10 a.m. A burial ceremony will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 5, 2019