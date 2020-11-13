Lisa Hayward Basile
Hutchinson Island - Lisa Hayward Basile, age 67, of Hutchinson Island, FL and Boston, MA passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2020 after a challenging battle with brain cancer. Born on Martha's Vineyard to her parents Joan and Roy Hayward, Lisa grew up in West Upton, MA. She was the oldest of four children (late Leigh Hayward, Stacy Hayward, Lynne DiPoto), which fortified her dedication to family. Lisa relished time spent with her siblings and took pride in their relationship throughout her life.
Lisa graduated from Ashland High School in 1971 and received her BA from Westfield State College in 1975, where she met her husband, Stephen. She went on to earn her Masters degree from Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where her work focused on teaching. She studied form and aesthetics, specifically acknowledging young children's ability to explore and learn through art. Lisa taught art for many years in the Mendon Upton Regional School District, traveling from classroom to classroom with her "art a la carte." She possessed a unique ability to effortlessly breathe life into projects and ideas, always offering gentle encouragement to facilitate learning in her students. Lisa is remembered by all who knew her for her kind and polite spirit, and whose laugh could bring a smile to anyone's face.
Above all, Lisa was utterly devoted to the happiness of her family. Between visiting her son's letterpress printing studio and attending her daughter's academic conferences, Lisa was exceptionally proud of her two children (Ryan Hayward Basile, Krista Basile Tabuenca). Lisa's extended family includes Ryan's husband (Júlio Pan) and Krista's wife and son (Andrea Carolina Tabuenca, Luca Basile Tabuenca). Most recently, Lisa was overjoyed with her new role as grandmother to Luca, affectionately referred to as "Nanny Lisa."
Lisa has been supported by the love of her husband (Stephen Basile) of 40 years. More than spouses, Stephen and Lisa were partners who supported each other through the ebbs and flows of life. They especially enjoyed hosting gatherings for friends and family, and organizing vacation trips with family to Italy, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Lisa showed tremendous bravery through her medical treatments while Stephen held her hand, both figuratively and literally, up until the very end. Lisa will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
Services to honor Lisa's life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safer to physically congregate due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Kathryn A. Basile Foster a Dream Foundation (http://www.fosteradreamfoundation.com/
) or the Massachusetts General Research Institute (https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/medical-research/
). Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown, MA 02472.