Lissette Carmona Dokoupil
Stuart - Sunrise for Lissette Carmona Dokoupil was February 15, 1977, her sunset was June 6, 2019. Between those dates she lived a life filled with love. Lissette earned her masters degree in social work from Barry University and worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, helping children and families.
When she had her children, she devoted herself to raising them, actively participating in their schools, sports activities, and planning many family trips. Being their mother was her favorite role.
She spent most of her life as Robby Dokopil's princess, they spent 20 beautiful years together. Lissette was a loving and beloved daughter. She was a lover, healer, a warrior goddess.
She is survived by her husband, Robby, her children Dominico , Luciano, and Valentino. Her parents Minerva and Hector Esparza and Hiram Carmona Sr., her brother Hiram Jr., his wife Marjorie, a niece Kayliani and nephew Marco, her godson Andrew Mercado and a sisterhood of friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 12, 2019