Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Lissette Dokoupil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lissette Carmona Dokoupil


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lissette Carmona Dokoupil Obituary
Lissette Carmona Dokoupil

Stuart - Sunrise for Lissette Carmona Dokoupil was February 15, 1977, her sunset was June 6, 2019. Between those dates she lived a life filled with love. Lissette earned her masters degree in social work from Barry University and worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, helping children and families.

When she had her children, she devoted herself to raising them, actively participating in their schools, sports activities, and planning many family trips. Being their mother was her favorite role.

She spent most of her life as Robby Dokopil's princess, they spent 20 beautiful years together. Lissette was a loving and beloved daughter. She was a lover, healer, a warrior goddess.

She is survived by her husband, Robby, her children Dominico , Luciano, and Valentino. Her parents Minerva and Hector Esparza and Hiram Carmona Sr., her brother Hiram Jr., his wife Marjorie, a niece Kayliani and nephew Marco, her godson Andrew Mercado and a sisterhood of friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now