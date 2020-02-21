Services
Lois Ann Keyes Obituary
Lois Ann Keyes

Fort Pierce - Lois Ann Keyes, 82, of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Lois was born February 4, 1938 in Saginaw, MI to the late Allan and Ruth Kelb, the family later moved to New Jersey where Lois graduated from Montclair State University.

Lois, with her husband and daughters, spent many years sailing the Caribbean before moving to the Ft. Myers area and later to Ft. Pierce in 2003. Before retiring, Lois worked for the State of Florida as a teacher and later a tax auditor. Lois was a member of Indian River Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon and volunteered in the church office. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Cindy Springer (Kevin) of Melbourne Beach and Cathy Sneed (Glenn) of Ft. Pierce; grandchildren, Travis Springer of Orlando; sister, Peggy Mijares (Frank) of Newberry, and former husband, Kenny Keyes of Pt St Lucie.

A celebration of life will take place at Indian River Presbyterian Church, please visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dogs and Cats Forever or Vitas Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
