|
|
Lois Anne Hillman
Lois Anne Hillman, 90, was born on September 11, 1929 in Carlisle, IN and passed away March 14, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughters Cathy (and Denton) Landon, Mary (and Steve) Cox, Judy Shaw, Susan (and Nicolas) D'Uva, Carol Kingsland, and her son Alan (and Jeanne) Hillman. She was predeceased by her loving husband and dancing partner of 58 years, Orren Sumner Hillman. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother for most of her life. Please make a donation to in lieu of flowers.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020