All County Funeral Home & Crematory
947 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 231-0220
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Bethel Creek House
4405 Highway A1A
Vero Beach, FL
Lois Masiello, 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Masiello and children, Sarah (John) Hardin, Laura (Thomas) Waters, Stewart (Joanne) Manners, Samuel (Kim) Masiello, Nicolas Masiello. Sister, Sharon (Alex) Cozzolino of California, 10 grandchildren, niece, and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 25th, 2019 from 6pm at Bethel Creek House 4405 Highway A1A Vero Beach Fl 32963. Full obituary can be seen at www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
