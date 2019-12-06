|
Lonnie Dean DePriest
Fort Pierce - Lonnie Dean DePriest, 78, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Lonnie was born in Steele, MO on February 6, 1941.
Lonnie enjoyed a long career in citrus harvesting, and spent his retirement doing what he loves, taking care of his cattle.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda DePriest, his daughters, Lisa French and Nancy Williams and son Lonnie DePriest (Melissa), along with 6 grandchildren (Matthew, Austin, Jordan, Danielle, Lane and Lance) and 4 great grandchildren (Ben, Alex, Riley and Izzy) and his trusty pit bull side kick, Tuff.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa Ramsey and grand daughter Ariel Barton.
Memorial service to be held at Orange Avenue Baptist Church at 100 Cyclone Drive, Fort Pierce, FL on Monday December 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019