Loretta Beth Leppanen, 76, born February 14, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana passed away unexpectedly after a brief period of illness on January 29, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Vern Leppanen, son, Robert Cupps, daughter and son in law, Cathy and Randall Snelson, five grandchildren, Ellen and Emily Snelson, and Bennett, Owen and Olivia Cupps. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Alvin Cappelen. She loved all of his children and grandchildren as her own. She is also survived by three sisters: Michele and Jennifer Louden and Connie Brown. She moved to Vero Beach in 1974 and worked as the property manager at Vista Plantation for most of her working years. She loved her family, loved to travel and have fun and made the most of her time on this Earth. She is dancing in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, February 4th at First United Methodist Church, 1750 20th St., Vero Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her honor or register as an organ donor.
