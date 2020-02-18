|
|
Lorraine Doris Maud Almond
Stuart - Lorraine Doris Maud Almond, February 15, 2020, Stuart, FL. Born at home Nov. 30, 1927 in Toronto, Canada. Beloved youngest daughter of Reginald & Ivy James.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Doreen, and Frederick, her devoted husband of 38 yrs. Survived by step-daughters Diane (Doug) and Joan, granddaughter Nadia, grandson Eric (Lauren), great-granddaughter Gwen. Further survived by her sister Joyce (Charles) Cross, and her many Canadian nieces and nephews.
Lorraine's childhood in Ontario was full of extended family parties, camping, and cottaging. A Girl Guide, she loved to sing and dance. One of her happiest memories was of tap dancing in a talent show, emceed by her father, and singing 'Pennies from Heaven', a song she often sang for family. "Be sure to keep your umbrella upside down... There'll be pennies from heaven for you and me."
At 16, a summer job at the Toronto Star earned her a full-time one that ultimately took her to Milwaukee WI. Lorraine shone too, as a professional model, directing galas and fashion shows, and representing fashion retailers.
Fred and Lorraine married at their Fox Point WI home, where they loved hosted family get togethers. They owned Wisconsin Liquor Company, and relished business entertaining plus extensive travels in the States and abroad. She was a prolific sender of post cards. Ardent Packer fans, they held season tickets and Lorraine was the proud recipient of a New Year's Eve kiss from the legendary Vince Lombardy at the ball after the Ice Bowl.
They retired to the Willoughby community in Stuart FL where she was ever a gracious hostess, gardener, and golfer. A proud volunteer, she was an event organizer for the Salvation Army.
Lorraine died quietly at home.
Arrangements through Martin Funeral Home.
The family thanks her dedicated caregivers Ursula and Lily.
Memorials appreciated to Salvation Army and St. Mary's Episcopal (Stuart FL). Lorraine was blessed by loving family, good health, good friends, and a long life.
"The lord's my shepherd, I'll not want.
I have my Mama, my uncles and aunts.
Waters so still and pastures so green.
Goodness and mercy following me."
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2020