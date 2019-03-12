Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
Lottie Morgan
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wabasso,
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wabasso
Vero Beach, FL

Mrs. Lottie H Morgan, 98, passed away very peacefully on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family and dear friends at Solaris Senior Living Center in Vero Beach, Fl.

Lottie was born in Winston Salem, N.C. and lived in Sebastian and Vero Beach for the past 23 years.

She devoted herself to her loving husband, Earl, for 62 years, and to her whole family. She was so proud of her "grands" and her "great grands" and loved spending time with all of them. She was a trusted and obedient servant of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and most recently a beloved member of the First Baptist Church of Wabasso where she served faithfully in many capacities.

Lottie was an avid reader, bridge and game player, and a great story teller. At Pelican Pointe she got her first (and only) hole in one playing in the Ladies Golf League at the age of 80! She loved cruising and seeing new places. She was the greatest cheerleader ever for her 4 children through all of their sports and academics.Solaris Senior Living Center was her last home. She loved everone there including the staff and her fellow residents, and expressed her gratitude and love to each of them. She brightened the lives of all around her with her positivity, joyfulness, and uplifting spirit. Lottie was a truly remarkable woman and a faithful child of God. Well done thy good and faithful servant!

Survivors include daughter Barbara M. Schwin (Phil) of Vero Beach, sons Earl S. Morgan Jr. (Shirley) of Deltona and Charles M. Morgan of Winter Park, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl S. Morgan Sr., her son Nickie H. Morgan, and her 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wabasso (P. O. Box 246, Wabasso, Fl 32970) or to (P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101).

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13th at 10am at the First Baptist Church of Wabasso, followed at 11am by a "Celebration of Life" service. There will be a private interment service for the family at the Sebastian Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 12, 2019
