Louie Tom Fretwell
Vero Beach - It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Fretwell announces his passing on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 60 years, after a brief illness. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Toby of 40 years and his children, Brittany (David) Pitman, Kelsi, and Wyatt. Tom will also be remembered fondly by his 3 grandchildren, Lee, Griffen, and Kenzi, his sister, Donna Patteson, and his brother, Bruce. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Louie and Barbara Fretwell and his sister, Amy Rosario. Tom was born in Unadilla, Georgia on October 2nd, 1959 and lived in Powder Springs, GA, until moving to Vero Beach in 1976. Tom was a member of First Baptist Church, Vero Beach. Tom enjoyed many years volunteering. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for several years and dedicated years to his children and other youth members of the 4-H program of Indian River County. He also spent several years as a Little League Coach to his son and other young boys in our community. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in honor of Tom, be made to IRC 4-H Foundation, P.O. Box 650142, Vero Beach, FL 32965 or to Vero Beach Little League Baseball, 1598 78th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966. A service will be announced at a later date, when we are all able to gather together again. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020