Louis Conrad Forget
Louis Conrad Forget, 92, passed away March 17, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Born November 19, 1927 to Conrad and Armande Forget, Louis was born in and was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce. He graduated from St. Anastasia School in 1945, followed by the University of Florida in 1949 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture. Louis was a member of the ROTC Commission US Air Force in 1949 before becoming the Army National Guard Unit Commander of Company H and 1046th Transportation Company in Fort Pierce for 12 years. He transferred to Army Reserve in 1961, retiring as a major in 1970. He was a Life Member of the Reserve Officers Association. In 1949, Louis married the love of his life, Joan, to whom he was married for 69 years before her death in 2018. The Forget family has been in the citrus business since 1912, and Louis was a highly-respected citrus grower. From 1949-54 he worked as a teacher of Veterans Vocational Agriculture. He became a citrus sales representative with Gulf Fertilizer in 1954, and joined W. R. Grace in 1964. Louis was the last survivor of six founders in 1973 of Pioneer Ag Chem. He was a longtime member of its board, serving as President and Secretary through the years. In 1974, Pioneer Ag Chem acquired Diamond R Fertilizer Company where Louis enjoyed a decades-long career as a citrus consultant. He retired in 1999. Louis was a former Director of the St. Lucie County Farm Bureau and was in the Hall of Fame. He was a past member of the North St. Lucie Water Management District Board of Directors, Indian River Citrus League, and Florida Citrus Mutual. He was a charter member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus #3416, Life Member of the BPOE 1520 Elks, Life Member of the LOOM 248 Moose, and was the first President of the board of John Carroll High School. After being a longtime member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, where he was the first President of the Parish Council, the parish was divided due to growth. Louis was a charter member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, faithfully attending mass throughout his life. Louis and Joan were faithful fans of the UF Gators, frequently attending home football games with family and friends. Louis was a Centennial Life Member of UF's Alumni Club and a longtime member of the Florida Gators Booster Club. Louis leaves behind a family who was devoted to him, including two sons Louis, Jr. (Gayle) and Phillip (Melanie); and daughter Susan Forget Cassens (Steve), and sister Therese Durocher. Louis and Joan had eight grandchildren: Louis Courtney Forget (Mandy), Heather Forget, Christopher Cassens (Janice), Brad Forget, Brent Forget (Christina), Michael Cassens (Ashley), Anna Forget Babcock (Bryce), and Scott Cassens. They also had six great-grandchildren, including Preston Forget, Oliver Forget, Dane Babcock, Olivia Forget, Merritt Cassens, and Henry Colton Forget, with a seventh expected soon. He was predeased by his wife Joan; parents Conrad and Armande; sisters Pierette Lagace and Janine Poitras; and brother John Forget. A small family mass of Christian Burial will be held soon, with a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Louis to St. Anastasia Catholic School, 401 S. 33rd St., FP, FL 34947; John Carroll High School, 3402 Delaware Ave., FP, FL 34947; or St. Mark's, 924 Zephyr Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020