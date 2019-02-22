Louis D. Vizioli



Stuart, FL



Louis Dominick Vizioli, 87, of Stuart, Florida, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health North in Stuart, FL. He was born in Yonkers, New York to Dominick and Jean Vizioli. Louis participated in the family business, Westchester Golf Range, in his youth and later took it over from his parents. Louis ran the business alongside his brother in law, Peter Sarubbi. The business was in the Vizioli family for 70 years. Louis married the love of his life, Dolores Vizioli and raised their family in White Plains, NY. Upon retirement, they became seasonal residents in Tequesta, FL and eventually made the move to be Floridians, settling in Stuart, FL, where they have spent the last 8 years. Louis was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Stuart. Louis was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Vizioli. He: is survived by his wife, Dolores Vizioli of Stuart, FL, Son, Dr. Louis (Kathleen)Vizioli Jr. of White Plains, NY; son, Robert (Maureen) Vizioli of Yorktown Heights, NY; daughter: Donna (Dominick) Rendina of Thornwood, NY; Daughter Mary (Robert ) Rathgeb of Park Ridge, NJ; sister, Sabina Sarubbi of Mount Kisco, NY and 9 grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart. The family will be receiving family and friends at the church at 9:30. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel.