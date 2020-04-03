Services
Vero Beach - Louis Epstein, 90, of Vero Beach, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born in Reading PA on November 17, 1929, and grew up there and in Philadelphia PA. He is predeceased by his wife, Bernadine Mae Epstein (Blair); his parents, Isadore and Yetta Anderson Epstein; his brothers, Morris (Grace), Harry (Phyllis), Charles (Edith) and Norman (Beverly); his sisters, Ruth Shapiro (Maurice) and Ann Bruckner (Dave); and his stepson, Barry Ramey, and stepdaughter Barbara Ramey. He is survived by his stepdaughter Sharon Ramey Hann (Robert); his granddaughters Alison Ramey and Dawn Ramey Beckford (Timoy); and his great granddaughter, Jaylyn Hegedus. He was married to his late wife, Bernadine, for almost 50 years. He was a generous person, and a loving dad to his stepchildren, his granddaughters and his great granddaughter. Lou was a singular person. He had a youthful mentality and was always mistaken for a much younger person. We will miss his loving care, his grin, his ornery behavior and his sense of humor, although maybe not all of his jokes. A memorial service will be held at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message or share a story may visit his memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 12, 2020
