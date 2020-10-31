Louis Goodman



Vero Beach - Louis Goodman, 97, died October 28, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. Lou, the only child of Herman and Rae Goodman, was born in Warren, Ohio, on July 24, 1923. He graduated high school in 1941, then went on to graduate from the University of Miami and University of Florida, where he earned his pharmacy degree. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II.



Lou owned and operated his own drugstore, Physician's Pharmacy, on Brickell Plaza in Miami, Florida, for 40 years. His was a very unique drugstore and earned him praise in a lengthy article in the Miami Herald because he was so concerned for the health of his customers that he refused to sell cigarettes! He was an avid sports fan, loving baseball, football and golf. He also loved duplicate bridge and was a member of the Vero Beach Duplicate Bridge Club.



Lou's parents and wife, Helen, preceded him in death, as did Betty, whom he married in 2005. He is survived by his children, Raymond Riley (Sherry), Christine Leff (Jack), Eileen Franklin (Ben) and his extended family, James Stephenson (Kathy), Shari Bjorklund (Steve) and Peter Stephenson (Karen), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lou's family paid this tribute to him, "Lou was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He focused on the positive side of everything and always treated everyone with courtesy and respect."



The family offers its appreciation and deep gratitude to Jamelle Woodhull, Bo Pawelec, and Marie Rose Lubin, the loving caregivers who assisted Lou in living out his final years with dignity, respect and a wonderful quality of life.



Lou was of Jewish faith. He requested that there be no service and asked that any donations in his memory be made to Hospice.









