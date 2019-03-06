Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Schlitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis L. Schlitt


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis L. Schlitt Obituary
Louis L. Schlitt

Vero Beach, FL

Louis L. Schlitt, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3rd at Solaris Memory Care, Vero Beach, Florida. Louis, a life-long resident of Vero Beach, was born to the late John and Florence Schlitt on June 17, 1935. Louis graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1953 and received his B.A. from the Florida State University College of Business majoring in insurance and real estate. Louis married Katherine (Kathy) Fessel in 1964. Louis and Kathy resided together in Vero Beach until Louis moved to the Solaris Memory Care facility in December of last year. Louis joined the Ed Schlitt Agency as a partner in 1958 and later created Schlitt Services which he sold in 2001. Louis remained active in real estate investment after his retirement. Louis was active in the United Way serving as President and Campaign Chairman, Lions Club serving as President and District Secretary and the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce, as well as numerous other civic activities. Louis is survived by Kathy, his wife of 54 years, of Vero Beach; his children, Kenneth (Suzanne) Schlitt of Orlando; David (Christine) Schlitt of Altamonte Springs; and Jeffrey (Cassie) Schlitt of Vero Beach. Louis is also survived by seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9th at St. Helen Catholic Church. Private Interment will be held at a later date. The family would like to especially thank the loving and respectful care given by Solaris and Hospice to our dearly departed husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (https://alzpark.org/). Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now