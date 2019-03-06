|
|
Louis L. Schlitt
Vero Beach, FL
Louis L. Schlitt, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3rd at Solaris Memory Care, Vero Beach, Florida. Louis, a life-long resident of Vero Beach, was born to the late John and Florence Schlitt on June 17, 1935. Louis graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1953 and received his B.A. from the Florida State University College of Business majoring in insurance and real estate. Louis married Katherine (Kathy) Fessel in 1964. Louis and Kathy resided together in Vero Beach until Louis moved to the Solaris Memory Care facility in December of last year. Louis joined the Ed Schlitt Agency as a partner in 1958 and later created Schlitt Services which he sold in 2001. Louis remained active in real estate investment after his retirement. Louis was active in the United Way serving as President and Campaign Chairman, Lions Club serving as President and District Secretary and the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce, as well as numerous other civic activities. Louis is survived by Kathy, his wife of 54 years, of Vero Beach; his children, Kenneth (Suzanne) Schlitt of Orlando; David (Christine) Schlitt of Altamonte Springs; and Jeffrey (Cassie) Schlitt of Vero Beach. Louis is also survived by seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9th at St. Helen Catholic Church. Private Interment will be held at a later date. The family would like to especially thank the loving and respectful care given by Solaris and Hospice to our dearly departed husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (https://alzpark.org/). Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019