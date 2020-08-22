Louis M. Warlick



Exeter, NH - Louis M. Warlick, 99 years old, of Exeter, New Hampshire and Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully at his home in Mariner Sands in Stuart on August 17th, 2020. He was born in Durham, North Carolina on May 9th, 1921 to Louis F. and Kathryn Warlick.



Louis grew up in Durham and as a young boy worked on his grandfather Charlie Maynard's farm in Morrisville several towns over. His grandfather was Postmaster, owned the General Store, a saw mill, and ran a farm; all of which greatly influenced Louis especially in terms of learning the value of hard work.



Louis attended Durham High School where he finished top of his class and received the state of North Carolina's Science Award. From high school, he moved to Macon, Georgia where he ran his Uncle's insurance agency while attending Mercer University. After graduating from Mercer, he joined the Navy and served on a Destroyer Escort in the South Pacific during World War II.



After the war, at the Officers Club in Boston, he met Dorothy Garry from Methuen, Massachusetts and they were married shortly thereafter. He then attended Harvard Business School where he got his MBA and entered the investment business with Loomis Sayles & Company in Boston. Later in his career he joined State Street Research & Management as a partner and retired from there in 1984.



Louis and Dorothy raised their family in Andover, Massachusetts, spent summers in Rye Beach, New Hampshire, weekends skiing out of their home in Jackson, New Hampshire, and later in their retirement spent winters in Stuart, Florida.



He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Garry Warlick and survived by his brother Pat Warlick of Chester, New Jersey, his daughter Nancy Warlick Powell and husband Michael of Darien, Connecticut, son Louis Garry Warlick and wife Patricia of Randolph Center, Vermont, son David Banigan Warlick and wife Mary Beth of Jackson, New Hampshire, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and longtime beloved companion Jean Eldridge of Stuart, Florida.



Donations in the memory of Louis may be made to his favorite charitable cause; the Piarist School, PO Box 369, Hager Hill, Kentucky 41222. The Piarist School is a tuition free preparatory school in Appalachia.



Louis, known to his family as "Poppy", lived a long and beautiful life and set a great example for his children, grandchildren and friends all of whom he touched so greatly. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service is planned for next summer in Rye Beach.









