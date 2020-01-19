|
Louis Milan Momchilovich
Stuart - Louis Momchilovich, 97, died Jan. 11, 2020 at his home in Stuart, FL. Louis was born in Wisconsin to his parents Milan and Sava. Milan and Sava initially settled in Pennsylvania after emigrating to the U.S. from Serbia in the early 1900s. The family eventually settled in Wisconsin. For most of his career, Louis worked as a machinist at Strong Scott in Minneapolis, MN. While working at Strong Scott, his met his wife, Edith, who worked there as a bookkeeper. Louis and Edith had four daughters, Gayle, Jan, Lynn and Lori. In addition to working full-time as a machinist, Louis received his real estate license and in his "spare" time, sold residential properties for Harstad-Todd Realty, based in New Brighton, MN. These extra funds helped put all four daughters through college. After retiring, Louis and Edith moved to Marathon in the Florida Keys. They later moved to Stuart, FL. Louis was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. After he retired, he took up golf and got a hole in one! He was truly ahead of his time, always being a firm believer in the importance of exercise, and was well-known by neighbors due to his and Edith's twice daily walks in their development. His "Louieisms", such as "Hurry before you get in the car, not while you're driving", "Wait (weight) is what broke the camel's back" and when returning from a hunting trip, "Edith, get out the frying pan!" will always be remembered. Louis was a loving grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren when they visited his home in Florida. Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Edith, for whom he lovingly cared during her final years struggling with Alzheimer's Disease; and is survived by his daughters, Gayle Momchilovich (Don Erickson), Jan Momchilovich, Lynn Momchilovich and Lori Momchilovich (Matthew Nooney) and grandchildren, Matthew Mickus, Lydia Swanson, Jessie Mickus and John Nooney. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00AM to 10:30AM with a service at 10:30AM at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Treasure Coast Hospice or the .
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020