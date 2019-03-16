Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
5150 SE Railway Avenue
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cadigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Ann Cadigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Ann Cadigan Obituary
Louise Ann Cadigan

Stuart, FL

Louise Ann Cadigan. 76, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Martin Medical Center, Stuart.

Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, she had been a resident of Stuart for 16 years coming from Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Before retiring she had been an automobile salesperson, as well as a real estate salesperson, a legal secretary, and a salon and spa manager. She was a member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, Stuart, where she volunteered in the thrift shop. She also volunteered at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City and at Martin Hospital South in Stuart.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Dan Cadigan; her daughter, Lynda Johnson and her husband Eric of Sandwich, MA; her son Steve Baron of Palm City, FL; her brother, David Suffriti and his wife Rachel of Lynn, MA; her grandchildren, Bryan Baron and his wife Katelyn of Kingston, MA and Kyra and Zephyn Johnson of Sandwich, MA and a soon to be born great-grandson, Brayden.

There will a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

For those who wish, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 39105, 800/822-6344 or on line at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now