Louise Ann Cadigan
Stuart, FL
Louise Ann Cadigan. 76, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Martin Medical Center, Stuart.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, she had been a resident of Stuart for 16 years coming from Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Before retiring she had been an automobile salesperson, as well as a real estate salesperson, a legal secretary, and a salon and spa manager. She was a member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, Stuart, where she volunteered in the thrift shop. She also volunteered at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City and at Martin Hospital South in Stuart.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Dan Cadigan; her daughter, Lynda Johnson and her husband Eric of Sandwich, MA; her son Steve Baron of Palm City, FL; her brother, David Suffriti and his wife Rachel of Lynn, MA; her grandchildren, Bryan Baron and his wife Katelyn of Kingston, MA and Kyra and Zephyn Johnson of Sandwich, MA and a soon to be born great-grandson, Brayden.
There will a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 39105, 800/822-6344 or on line at
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019