Louise G. Wile
Fort Pierce - Louise Gianakas Wile, 88, died May 16, 2020 in Stuart, Florida.
Mrs. Wile was born in Portland, Maine and moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1957 coming from Ipswich, Massachusetts.
Louise was also known as Mom, Weezie, Grammy, Aunt Louise and Noona. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Jennie Gianankas. She was one of 7 daughters. After the death of her mother when Louise was 2 years old, her older sister Angie, became her mother figure. Their relationship remained very close throughout their lives. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 sisters. Louise was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, going to yard sales, gardening, flea markets, and most of all being with family and friends. She always had a quick comeback. She was a member of the St. Lucie County Fire Fighters Ladies Auxillary and of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Pierce. When her husband, Walter, retired they spent most of the year at their home in Blairsville, Georgia. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
Survivors include her sister, Helen; son, Tim (Judy) Wile; daughters, Brenda (Nick) and Libby; grandchildren, Doug & Tiffany, Nicole, Denis, Erik and Maria, Nicholas, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kamryn, Jaden, McKenzie, and Jameson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wile.
Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Services: A gathering with social distancing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A private service will follow. We encourage you to sign the online guestbook at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in the TC Palm from May 21 to May 24, 2020