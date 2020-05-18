Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Louise Jennings Gagstetter

Louise Jennings Gagstetter Obituary
Louise Jennings Gagstetter

Vero Beach - Louise Jennings Gagstetter of Vero Beach, FL died May 17th. She was born in Greenwood, MS and was raised in Memphis, TN. She graduated from Rhodes College, Memphis, TN. With a B.S. degree in psychology.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Craig Gagstetter. They raised three sons in Birmingham, MI. Albert Craig Gagstetter, Jr., Ninety-six, SC, Allen Arthur Gagstetter, Manistee, MI, and Gary Glen Gagstetter of Vero Beach, FL.

One of the joys of living to be 100 years old is the enjoyment of your grandchildren. Jessica Baker, Libertyville, Il., David Gagstetter, Manistee, MI, Mary Mischke, Missoula, MT., Jordan Gagstetter, St. Louis, MO., Jan Gagstetter, Seattle, WA. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Katie Baker, Hailey Baker, Lea Baker, and Emma Mischke. Louise and Craig moved to Vero Beach in 1982.

Louise was a PEO member and served many years in the Vero Beach hospital auxiliary.

She had two sisters, Dixie Collins and Marjorie Wunderlich both of Memphis Tennessee.

There will be a family memorial service at first Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, FL.

Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 18 to May 24, 2020
