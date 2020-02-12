|
Louise P. Garon, 94, passed surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 10th. She was born in Neptune, New Jersey where she raised her family. She moved to Port St Lucie in 2005 to be near her daughter and son after her husband Charles of 45 years passed in 1989.
Louise is survived by her brother in Robert and Conrad, her daughter Susan and Hollis Brown sons Bruce Garon, Stephen and Donna Garon and Tracy Garon. Also her grandchildren Michele Margetts, Michael Fitzpatrick, Charles Garon, James Garon, Denise DeYoung, Stephanie McSweeney and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Louise was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 70 over years. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice. Louise P. Garon Port St. Lucie www.dignitymemorial.com
