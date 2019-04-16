Louise "Tutu" Shultz



Fort Pierce, FL



Louise "Tutu" Shultz, 91, of Fort Pierce, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice.



Louise was born June 26, 1927 in Hendersonville, NC to James and Essie Carlisle. She has been a resident of Fort Pierce since 1970, moving here with her husband and children from Atlanta, GA.



Louise was a member of the Pelican Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary. She was a talented painter, and had an affinity for slot machines, especially in Las Vegas.



Louise is survived by her sons William E. Shultz and Jeff Shultz (Renee); grandchildren Rachel Trefelner (Jamey), Jamie Shultz, Casey Shultz (Andrea), and Morgan Shultz; great grandchildren Tristen Trefelner (Lexi), Chase Trefelner, and Abigail Shultz; and her sister Claire Case. She was preceded in death by her husband William N. Shultz Jr. , her son Ronald Shultz, and her daughter in law Joan Shultz.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home in Fort Pierce, Florida. A funeral service, officiated by Chaplain Robby Bolden, will begin at 11 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981; www.tchospice.org.



Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 16, 2019