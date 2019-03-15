Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Christian Church
Lucille Ann Porter

Lucille Ann Porter Obituary
Lucille Ann Porter

Age 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 12, 2019. She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Mary Ann Myers and grandson, Edward Jason Vincent both of Vero Beach. A Celebration of Lucille's Life will be held 11 am, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church, 5950 12th Street, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.

Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 15, 2019
