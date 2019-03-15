|
Lucille Ann Porter
Age 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 12, 2019. She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Mary Ann Myers and grandson, Edward Jason Vincent both of Vero Beach. A Celebration of Lucille's Life will be held 11 am, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Church, 5950 12th Street, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home Crematory - Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 15, 2019